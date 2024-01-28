Henderson, Denise E.



Denise Elaine Henderson, age 67, of Brookville, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 22, 1956 to Charles Russell & Naomi Mae (Uhrig) Brumbaugh in Dayton, Ohio.



She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Paul Henderson; brother Ronald Brumbaugh. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Patrick Henderson of Apex, NC and Tracy Henderson (Bradley) Bethel of Mebane, NC; granddaughter Flannery Henderson Bethel; sister Karen Ranly of Minster.



Denise was an active member of Potsdam Church of the Brethren where she taught generations of children in Sunday School. After 50 years as a hairdresser, she built close friendships with her customers and colleagues. Denise enjoyed playing games, visiting friends, and traveling to her family in North Carolina. She was a proud grandmother.



The family will receive friends from 5-6 PM on Monday, January 29, 2024 at Potsdam Church of the Brethren, 22 W. Cross St, Potsdam, OH 45361 with a memorial service beginning at 6:00 PM. Interment will be held at a later date in Bethel Cemetery, Englewood. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in the memory of Denise or the family asks to help anyone in need, just like she would. Online memories of Denise may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com