Henderson, Margaret



Mrs. Margaret Henderson, 94, of Middletown, OH, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on October 27, 2023. Margaret was a graduate of Middletown High School and she dedicated her life to Christ at a young age. She served her church and her community for many years until family and personal illnesses left her unable to do so. Margaret worked for Middletown Regional Hospital for 46 years before she retired. She carried the reputation of being, "The Best Cook MRH ever had!" Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Henderson, Sr.; daughters, Anna Marie and Argo "Trudy" Henderson; parents, Lewis and Emily Quinn; sisters, Ella White, Ora Price, Eileen (George) Fountain, Willie Mae Quinn. Margaret is survived by her sons, Harold Jr., Matthew and Phillip Henderson; 12 grandchildren, 7 great grand; extended family and friends. Graveside service will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 S. Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044. Professional care entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel- Middletown.



