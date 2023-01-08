dayton-daily-news logo
HENDERSON, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HENDERSON, Mary D.

Age 80, of Dayton, departed this life Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Service to follow 12 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

