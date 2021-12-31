HENDERSON,



Nancy Wear



1932-2021



A lifelong active and involved member of the Springfield, Ohio, community, died peacefully December 26 at Wooded Glen Health Campus in Springfield. She was 89 years old.



Nancy was born in Springfield on October 17,1932, to Orville and Mary Wear. She was a graduate of Springfield High School before attending Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she became a member of Tri Delta sorority. In 1953, she married John W. Henderson, also of Springfield, who became a well-known attorney in the area before serving for twenty years as a Clark County Common Pleas Court judge. Nancy's primary focus during much of this time was being a full-time mother, wife and homemaker, while also being active and engaged in a wide range of local civic, church, school and community affairs. Her primary interests included her involvement with, and support of, Christ Episcopal Church, Junior Service League of Springfield (where she served several years as chairman of the annual Charity Ball), the Young Woman's Mission, the Heritage Center of Clark County, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and the Springfield Summer Arts Festival. She and her husband were also long-time members of the Springfield Country Club and the Polo Club. In addition to her community involvement, Nancy became CEO of the family's company, Westwind Investments, Inc., which owned and managed apartments in the Springfield area.



Those who knew Nancy will also smile when remembering her vivacious and outgoing personality as well her caring nature and passion for living life to its fullest. She was an avid bridge player, participating with her same bridge group for several decades. In addition to traveling extensively throughout the United States and internationally, she and her husband, John, both earned private pilot licenses and enjoyed flying their airplane in the area and on short-haul trips. In her later years, Nancy's indomitable spirit of adventure led her to take skydiving lessons and make several skydiving jumps, including one in celebration of her 80th birthday.



Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Mary; her husband, John; two sons, Gary and David; and her



son-in-law Dr. Rusty Smith. She is survived by three children: Elizabeth Smith of Nashville, Tennessee; Scott Henderson of Ocala, Florida; and John (Sherry) Henderson of Cape Coral, Florida; four grandchildren: Elizabeth Madison Smith and



David Smith, both of Nashville; Sjanna (Nicholas) Subrick of Cape Coral, Florida; and Jason Henderson of Cape Coral,



Florida; two great-grandchildren: Clara and Gavin Subrick; three nephews: John Kuhns and wife Lesli Andrews of Venice, Florida; Stephen Kuhns of Prescott, Arizona; and Charles



(Susan) Henderson of Glenview, Illinois; and three nieces:



Nancy (Karl) Bliese of Gardena, California; Carol (Jim) Wanke of Bakersfield, California; and Peggy (Gary) Luster of



Chatham, Illinois.



A private committal service will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield. The family is planning to have a memorial



service to celebrate Nancy's life in Springfield later in Spring, 2022. Family members would like to express deep appreciation to all of Nancy's dear friends who have been of such great assistance and support to her during these last several challenging months of her life, especially Robyn Koch-



Schumaker and her husband, Judge Stephen Schumaker.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Heritage Center of Clark County, Ohio or to the Springfield Foundation.



