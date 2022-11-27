HENDERSON, Richard L.



Age 91, passed away October 19, 2022, at Charter Senior Living. He was born November 29, 1930, in Middletown, OH to Richard and Elizabeth (Betty) Henderson. He graduated Monroe High School in 1948. Richard married the love of his life Joyce (Sorrell) Henderson September 8, 1951. He served our nation in the Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He was the owner of The Jug Drive-In from 1965 until his retirement in 2001. After retiring, he spent the winters in Bradenton Florida. Richard was an avid golfer and was a past member of Forest Hills and Wildwood Country Club. He enjoyed traveling with his wife making it to 49 out of the 50 states, enjoyed going on cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska, and traveling across seas. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Joyce Lavonne Henderson; beloved daughters, Karen Henderson of Wilder, KY and Beth (Phillip) Barber of Spring Hill, FL; cherished grandchildren, Rachel Lockhart, Denise (Steven) Crane, Kyle (Radhika) Sutherland, and 3 beloved great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Mike Lukey and brother, Robert Henderson. A Service will be held Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at 10:00am at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd. Middletown, OH 45044. A Celebration of Life Gathering for family and friends will follow where a fitting lunch will be served from 11:30am-1:30pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home Event Center, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



