Hendricks, Brad A.



HENDRICKS, Brad Anthony, age 59, of Huber Heights, born September 10, 1963 to Dale and Carol Hendricks transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 26, 2023. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Dale Jr. Brad leaves behind his wife, Holly; parents, Dale & Carol Hendricks; brothers, Craig (Sonya), Todd, Mark (Debbie); sister-in-law, Nancy Hendricks; daughter, Abby (Jacob) Berkemeier; son, Eric (Mariah) Hendricks; grandchildren, Titus, Mayleigh, Leif, River, Willa and Solly; who know him affectionately as "Pappo" and Lilly & Winnie on the way; nieces and nephews, Angela, Jackie (Brad), Wes (Alexis), Jessica, Zach (Hada), Lauren (Jason), Jacob and Brittany; great-nieces and nephews; special aunt, Deana Hendricks; uncle, Richard (Jan) Koury; aunt, Jackie Drayer; as well as a host of dear family and friends.



Brad worked alongside his father and brothers at Hendricks Auto Service for his entire career, never knew a stranger, and was well known for putting a smile on people's faces. He loved his dogs and animals like children and was a fan of baseball and fishing. Brad truly left his mark on this world and will be deeply missed by all.



Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, September 7, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with father Robert Hale Celebrant. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM Wednesday September 6, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Brad's memory. The family would like to express a special thank you to Nancy & Todd and the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the loving care they provided to Brad.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com