Hendrickson, John E.



John E. Hendrickson age 82 passed away Sunday June 1, 2025. He was born May 6, 1943 in Hamilton to the late John and Dorothy (Brasch) Hendrickson. On November 2, 1963 in Hamilton he married Barbara Evans. John was in various forms of Retail Management for over 60 years. He loved music, playing the violin and singing in the St. Peter in Chains choir. He also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. John is survived by his wife of 61 years Barbara Hendrickson; three children Kathy (Jerry) Ezsol, Debbie Ballinger (Mike), John (Christine) Hendrickson, III; seven grandchildren Lindsay Ezsol (Jeremy), Chad (Sam) Ezsol, Stephen (Brooke) Bowlin, Mandi (Josh) Childress, Michael (Jennifer) Baker, Lennon Hendrickson, Emma Hendrickson; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters Dottie Wagner, Janet (Harry) Bown and was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. John was preceded in death by niece Jennifer Evans. Visitation Friday June 6, 2025 at St. Julie Billiart Parish 224 Dayton St Hamilton, Ohio 45011 from 8:30am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am with Father Rick Walling, Celebrant. Burial to follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



