HENDRICKSON, Sue Marshall Sue Marshall Hendrickson, 85, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Hospice of Butler & Warren County. She was born May 31, 1935, in Greenville, Ohio, and was a 1953 graduate of Randolph High School. Sue loved traveling with her family in their RV and going fishing. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her family and friends through email, texting, and Facebook. Sue was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church for over 40 years. She wrote many thank you notes for memorial donations and planned fun activities for the retirees group. Sue was a kind, loving, and happy woman and a mom to everyone she met. When her girls were in high school, she was active with the band boosters and attended all band performances. She considered all members of the band her kids. Sue is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ron Hendrickson; daughter, Kathleen Hendrickson; grandchildren, Paul and Kathleen Hudson and their father, Tom Hudson; sister, Janice Dininger; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends and her church family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Kate (Weisner) Marshall; daughter, Karen Hendrickson; as well as 10 siblings. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor John Mittermaier officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, at Abbottsville Cemetery, Greenville. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or to the American Diabetes Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

