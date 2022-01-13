HENNESSEE, EUGENE

HENNESSEE, Jr.,



Eugene Lionel



Eugene Lionel Hennessee Jr, 88, of Enon, passed away surrounded by family Monday, January 10, 2022, in Hospice of Dayton. He was born February 3, 1933, in Georgetown Hospital, Washington, D.C., the son of Eugene Lionel Hennessee Sr. and Mary Jane Fielding



Hennessee. Mr. Hennessee



retired as a civilian Aerospace Engineer-Supervisor in Foreign Technology Division at Wright- Patterson Air Force Base. Those left to miss him are his loving wife of 64 years, Dreama (Skaggs) Hennessee, four children: Patrick Hennessee, of Enon, Edward Hennessee, of Columbus, Emily (Byron) Heizer, of Greensboro, NC, John (Delair)



Hennessee, of Morristown, TN, his brother David (Reta)



Hennessee of Parkersburg, WV, sister-in-law, Edna Hennessee of Lawton, OK, four granddaughters: Danielle, Willow, Megan and Mackenzie, four great-granddaughters: Amira,



Alexandra, Natalie and Hadley, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Hennessee, a sister, Mary Jane Horrell and son, Robert Hennessee. Graduating from Parkersburg High School class of 1951, he received his BS in Mechanical Engineering followed by MSME from West



Virginia University and later was a PHd candidate at University of Dayton. He attended USAF Air War College in Montgomery, AL, 1975. Prior career employment included: North American Aviation, Columbus, OH, Douglas Aircraft Company, Los



Angeles, CA, and Charlotte, NC, and NASA Lewis Research Center, Cleveland, OH. Gene was involved as a soccer coach,



4-H club advisor and owned an auto repair shop in Cedarville. He was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:00 AM at New Covenant Baptist Church, Enon with Pastor Ron Lee



officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour



before the services. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting with Gene's final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com

