HENNIGAN, Thomas E.



87 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on April 29, 1935, the son of John and Margaret (Powers) Hennigan. Survivors include his sister, Esther Lisch and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joan Thompson; and niece, Sue Vuckovich. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will be held in St. Patrick Cemetery, London, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to NAMI of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties, 222 East Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

