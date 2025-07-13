Henry, Alan S.



Alan S. Henry, 70, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 9, 2025. He was born March 4, 1955 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Betty and Robert C. Henry. He is survived by his mother, Betty Henry; wife, Sheila Lash Henry; sister, Lisa Henry; beloved niece, Katheryne Lindsay Ayers; stepchildren, Jaimee Jordan, Starr (Anthony) West, Sasha (Terrell) Turner and Cecil Rice; step grandchildren, Anthony West, Skyler "Woo Woo" Turner and Ariel Rice. Alan was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Henry and brother, Robert C. Henry II. Alan's memory will remain in the hearts of his beloved family and friends. A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 1 p.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. The procession will form at 12:30 p.m. at the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



