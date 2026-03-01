Henry Hartman

Hartman, Henry L.



Henry L. Hartman, age 81 of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 23, 2026. He was born August 29, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Jesse and Roxanna (Stork) Hartman. Henry co-owned and operated Gem City Blueprint in Dayton and later co-owned and operated Area Wide Services in Englewood for over 40 years alongside his brother Tom. He also served on the Randolph Township Fire Department. In his younger years, Henry enjoyed boating and camping. He was very well known in the area, he didn't know a stranger and was always willing to help anyone. To know Henry, was to be his friend. Henry truly loved his family and friends. He is survived by his children: David Hartman, Sarah (Brent) Arnett, Jesse (Shaina Scher) Hartman and Josh Hartman, grandchildren: Brynn, Tessa, Rowen, Ladd and Wyatt, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse and Roxanna (Stork) Hartman and brother: Thomas Hartman. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Minnich Cemetery in Union. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. To view the service for Henry and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



