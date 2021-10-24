dayton-daily-news logo
HENRY, Johnny Lee

Age 77, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Henry; sons, William Henry and Johnny Lee (Lynnette) Henry, Jr.; and grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Masks are required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to

THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

