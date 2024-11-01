Henry, Marvin



Henry, Marvin, 73, of Middletown, Ohio passed away October 13, 2024 at Majestic Care of Middletown. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2024 at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel Middletown, 3520 Roosevelt Blvd., with service to follow at 12 noon. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.



