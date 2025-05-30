Hensley, Brenda



Brenda Gail Hensley



March 7th, 1965 



May 17th, 2025



Brenda Gail Hensley, 60, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, May 17, 2025, at her home.



Brenda was born on March 7, 1965, to Jerry and Betty Hensley in Corbin, Kentucky.



She dedicated her life to being a wife, mother and stepmother for many years. While Brenda faced many challenges in her life, she will always be remembered for her fun-loving and spontaneous spirit.



Brenda is survived by her mother Betty Hensley; daughter, Brooke Villanueva (Brandon); and nieces and nephew, Connie (Tim), Thomas (Ashley), and Madison. She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Hensley; sister, Barbara Latta; brother, Jeremy Hensley; and son, Kane Pultz



Services will be private.



