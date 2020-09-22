HENSLEY, Howard Eugene "Gene" Age 91, of West Milton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born December 18, 1928, to the late Albert & Mary Matilda (Howard) Hensley in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, William Harold Hensley and James Ronald Hensley. Howard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Louise (Stemple) Hensley; daughter Rebecca Jean (Hensley) Evans; grandchildre, Jennifer Renee (Christopher) Newsome and Kyle Eugene Flem; great- grandson, Jacob Scott Newsome and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020, in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton, OH, with an outdoor Celebration of his Life following at 257 N. Miami St, West Milton, OH. Online memories of Howard may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

