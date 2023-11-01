Hensley Sr., Rev. Paul D.



age 87 of Trenton Ohio, passed away on Saturday Oct. 28, 2023. He was born on August 25, 1936, in Hazard Kentucky. He was the son of Robert and Ethel Hensley. Paul worked at Beckett Paper Company for many years; however, his true calling was the Lord, and he Pastored the Trenton First Church of God in the 70's and 80's, and then also Pastored the Norwood First Church of God for 32 Years retiring in 2018. Paul was an avid golfer, and played as often as he could with his Pastor friends. He is survived by his son Daniel (Jeannie) Hensley; his granddaughter Heather Heineman; and great grandchildren Jamie Heineman and Chad (Taylor) Heineman; and also, a special friend Terry Phelps. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 Years Reta (Helton) Hensley; his sons James and Paul Jr.; his parents Robert and Ethel; his brothers and sisters Viola, Robert, Marie, Juanita. Paul touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Walt Philpot and Pastor Abel Akanbi officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com



