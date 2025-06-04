Hensley, Robert Melvin



Robert "Bob" Melvin Hensley, 84, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home May 28, 2025, following a 2021 diagnosis of prostate cancer. Born October 8, 1940, in Rockwood, Tennessee, he was the fifth of eight brothers.



From an early age Bob developed an abiding sense of duty and responsibility, joining his brothers in providing for their mother following their father's untimely death. As the first married man in the Dayton, Ohio, area to be drafted into service during the Vietnam conflict, Bob chose to enlist in the United States Marine Corps, being honorably discharged following combat service. He always flew the U.S. flag and never missed a Memorial Day commemoration to honor fallen soldiers  participating remotely two days before his passing. Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed music immensely, and played drums in a 1950's band, El Verios. He liked to fish, bow hunt, golf, and read. He pursued constant activity  planting trees, repairing engines, restoring automobiles, raising livestock, gardening, and doing home renovations. Bob worked in sales of home furnishings and appliances.



Bob loved people and cherished his neighbors and friends. Hospitable and outgoing, he struck up conversations wherever he went, encouraged strangers, and rarely forgot a name. Bob's boundless energy and can-do attitude carried him throughout life, whether he was serving on his church's property committee, supporting customers, or lending practical help to others. Generosity marked him as he quietly contributed to needs and donated to numerous charities. Bob reserved his deepest devotion and utmost love for his family and his Lord. He cultivated genuine relationships with each of his relatives. He showed constant affection for his children and grandchildren. He adored his wife of 61 years. And his prayers often concluded, "You know what we need, Lord. All we have to do is ask." God answered Bob's final prayer  to be taken into eternity. He finished well.



Bob is survived by his wife, Ingrid; children Robert (Christina), Steven, and Julie (Heather Adaway); grandchildren Emily, Garrett (Rebecca), Alyssa Smith (Tucker), and Ryan; brothers Jack, Roy (Vera), Tom (Joyce), Roger (Lois), and David (Mariann); close cousin, Ralph Hendricks (Phyllis), and lifelong family friend, Lee Wood (Carolyn); nieces: Tina DiGiorgio, Deborah Dresleer, and Jodie Brush, and their families, including grand-nephew Joey DiGiorgio (Nicole), great-nephew Noah DiGiorgio, and grand-niece Marie DiGiorgio; Hensley nephews: David, Dan (Annette), Dennis (Jill), Kevin, Keith (Kendra), George, Bryan, Jeff, Mark, Chris (Angela), Scott, and Eric (Amy), and their families; numerous cousins and extended family; and, brother-in-law, Karl Leinberger.



He was preceded in death by parents George and Nora Hensley; father-in-law and mother-in-law Wilhelm and Eva Leinberger; brothers William Donald Hensley and George Hensley; sisters-in-law Sue Hensley, Norma Hensley, and Judy Hensley; niece Tina Qualls; and, nephew Donnie Hensley.



Visitation will be held for all at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home [www.gilbert-fellers.com, Tel. (937) 833-2423], 950 Albert Road, Brookville, Ohio, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral service for Bob will follow on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Brookville Church of the Brethren, 220 Western Avenue, Brookville, Ohio for friends and family, followed by interment with Military Honors at Pyrmont Cemetery.



