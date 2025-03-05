Herald, Velda

Herald (Scott), Velda Jean



Velda Jean (Scott) Herald was born September 3, 1931 in Rockcastle County, Kentucky to Verna (Cummins) and Oscar Scott. She was one of eight children, six girls and two boys. She graduated from Crab Orchard High School in Crab Orchard, Kentucky in 1949. After high school she attended Sue Bennett College in London, Kentucky and Eastern College in Richmond, Kentucky before graduating from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1967. She taught school for 32 years, primarily in the Fairfield School District, before retiring in 1984. She married Raymond (Ray) Herald in May of 1956 and they eventually settled on a small farm in Fairfield Township. She was a long time member of Tri County Baptist Church. Velda was preceded in death by her husband Ray as well as her mother and father and all of her seven siblings. She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Marley (Debbie) Herald and Melissa (Ted) MacKendrick. She is also survived by three grandchildren and one great grandchild. Velda's family will receive friends at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Friday March 7 starting at 10 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am. To share a message, please visit: www.rosehillfunerals.com.



