Herbert Conley

Conley, Herbert "Herb"
CONLEY, Herbert "Herb", age 87 of Kettering, passed away on March 17, 2026. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23 from 6:00-8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering (2100 E. Stroop Rd). A funeral service will be held at 11:00am the following day at St. Paul's Episcopal Church (33 W. Dixon Ave). Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.Routsong.com
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Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429