Herbert Staight

Staight, Herbert E.



STAIGHT, Herbert E., age 89, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, January 25, 2026. Herbert was a Sargeant in the U.S. Army, retiring after 23 years of service and serving during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver for WPAFB, retiring after 12 years. Herbert was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki; sons, Jimmy, Jeff; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis W.; daughters, Barbara (Brian) Robichaud, Brenda Powell, Jerri Dare, Alisa Cawthra, Renae (John) Preston; sons, Kevin (Jayne) McKnight, Todd (Breanne) McKnight; sisters, Sylvia Detty, Nova Rogers, Nina Unger; brothers, Larry Staight, Jim Staight; numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 10:00 AM Monday, February 2, 2026 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor James Bush officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County or St. Jude Children's Hospital in Herbert's memory.



