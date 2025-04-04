Herman, James "Jim"



James Herman, 88, passed away on March 15, 2025 in Loveland, Colorado surrounded by family. A longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, he was known by many names, including Jim, Grumpa, George, and several others that cannot be mentioned in an obituary. Many will remember him not only as a not-so-grumpy old man, but as someone who loved to tell jokes and enjoy a good Scotch.



Jim was born on December 15, 1936 in Ottoville, Ohio and spent his Childhood in Delphos, Ohio. He was the son of the late Peck and Matilda Herman and the brother of the late Maryann German (Al), Leonard (Carol) Herman, and Joe (Marie) Herman.



In 1960, Jim Married Arlene Schlagbaum, and together they joyfully celebrated 64 years of marriage. Jim's son, Rick, preceded him in death. He is survived by four children: Mark (Marie), Deanne (Jeff), Karen (Walt), and Jann (Tony), as well as daughter-in-law Stephanie. In addition to his children, Jim and Arlene were blessed with ten grandchildren: Andrew, Anne Marie, Mia, Melissa, Abby Samantha, Maggie, Eva, and Nola, along with two great-grandchildren, Robby and Rachelle. His legacy also includes numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews who were fortunate to share in his love and humor.



Jim was a graduate of the University of Dayton, the University of Cincinnati, and also attended the University of Michigan. Even after graduating, he and Arlene remained avid supporters of the Dayton Flyers basketball program.



As an engineer, Jim cherished his time at Woolpert Consultants and was proud to wear his "Woolpert baseball hat". It was at Woolpert that he acquired a belt buckle inscribed with the phrase "Engineers never die, they just go to waste", a sentiment we can all chuckle about as we celebrate and remember Jim.



In accordance with Jim's wishes, all services will be private for the family.



In a world where humility can be rare, we hope to remember Jim a perfect in every way.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to express sympathy consider making a gift to the Engineering Excellence Fund at the University of Dayton at your.udayton.edu/tribute or by mailing a check to UD Advancement, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7056. Alternatively, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, specifically for vascular dementia, at dementiasociety.org.



