Herman Lorance

Lorance, Herman Harley



Herman Harley Lorance born in Galt, Iowa on 04 April, 1925 to parents Harry A and Viola (Eliason) Lorance. He passed away at the age of 100 1/2 on 05 October, 2025.



He attended high school in Bushnell, Illinois. He served in the Navy from 1943-1946. He attended Columbia Midshipman's School at Columbia University. After attaining a commission, served in PTO aboard several different amphibious ships and landing crafts including an LSM, LST and LCT's 567 and 1378.



After the end of WWII, he attended and graduated in 1950 from Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa where he met Joan Weber. They were married in Chicago on 19 June, 1948. They had 7 children. He worked for 15 years in the Dairy Industry in Hamilton, Ohio, and then worked in research for Proctor and Gamble for 26 years.



He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, VFW Post 1069, AMVETS Post 1983 and American Legion Post 138. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Viola Lorance, wife Joan Lorance, son Scott Lorance, son Thomas Lorance, grandson Brandon Lorance and great grandson Thomas Andrew Lorance. He is survived by his children Pamela Lorance (Reed), Michael Lorance (Rebecca), Renee Lorance (Steve), Joseph Lorance (Bobbi) and Marc Lorance (Cheryl). He is also survived by his grandchildren Matthew Lorance, Rob Lorance (Sally), Devon Cioffi (Chris), Timothy Lorance (Sam), Joseph Lorance, Angela Dunsmuir (John), Spencer Jones (Danielle),19 great grand children and 4 great great grandchildren. He has donated his body to the University of Cincinnati Medical School. A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Hamilton on Sunday 19 October, 2025. Friends are welcome to gather at 12:30PM with the service starting at 1:00PM with Father Lou Hays officiating.



There will be a reception at Trinity following the service. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Hamilton, VFW Post 1069, AMVETS Post 1983 or American Legion Post 138.



