Hermann, Christopher Joseph



Christopher Joseph Hermann, age 41, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on March 8, 2023. He was born on February 23, 1982 in Dayton, Ohio.



Christopher is survived by his parents: Joe and Waneta Hermann and a daughter: Alexis Richardson. He attended Troy High School and Sinclair Community College. Christopher loved to cook and worked in several restaurants around the country. A Memorial service will be held at 4:00PM Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy with Jim Ashman reading eulogy and Josh Fiebiger officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00PM to 4:00PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to House of Bread, PO Box 60277, Dayton, Ohio 45406 or Target Dayton Ministries, PO Box 4636, Dayton, Ohio 45401. Friends may express condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

