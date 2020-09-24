HESS, Elizabeth Irene Elizabeth Irene Hess, 91, of Springfield, passed away September 21, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital South. She was born February 18, 1929, in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of Shirl Smith Holland and Alice Edna (Wogoman) Holland. Mrs. Hess was a member of the Maiden Lane Church of God. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and spending time with her loving family. Elizabeth had been employed at Crowell Collier and Readmore. Survivors include two step-daughters, Bonnie Goodson and Karen Gould; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Manning; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Jay Hess; two sons, Ron Hess and Ed Hess; three brothers, Robert, Junior and Jim Holland; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Jeremy Lynn officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

