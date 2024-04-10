Hess, William Michael



age 77, of Milton, passed away April 5, 2024. He was born November 11, 1946, in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late John Francis Hess and Jeanne Weesner Hess. He graduated from University of Cincinnati School of Pharmacy in 1970 and worked for Revco-CVS for over 40 years before retiring as a Pharmacist. He was also preceded in death by his brother John C. Hess. He is survived by his wife Judy A. Hess; sons John Hess (Carrie) of Huntington, Michael Hess (April) of Dayton, OH, and Brian Hess (Rhonda) of Ona; six grandchildren Ethan, Ellaina, Bailey, Michaela, Brice and Kalissa; sister-in-laws Marilyn Hess, Shirley Smith (Stephen), and Cheri Jones (Greg); brothers-in-law Rick Bashore (Linda), John Bashore (Michelle Ortel), and Paul Bashore; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2024 from 9:30-10:30am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30am. William will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



