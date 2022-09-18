HEUMAN, JoAnn

HEUMAN (nee Krebs), JoAnn



Beloved wife of the late Al Heuman. Dear mother of Bob (Shelly) Heuman, Kathy (Cam) Heger, Virginia (Tony) Briede and the late Jeanette Heuman. Loving grandmother of Derek, Lindsay, Alex, Lauren, Bobby, Paige, Rachel, Logan and Jake. Great-grandmother of 8. Sister of David Krebs and the late Richard (surviving Joyce) Krebs and Dorothy Pramer and Madge Hacker. Daughter of the late Sylvester and Georgia Krebs. Aunt of Janice, Sharon, Sue and Rick. Best friend of Janet Turner. Passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at the age of 88. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., on Wednesday, September 21 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton-Mason Rd., Liberty Twp. on Thursday, September 22 at 11 am. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com.

