Hibbett, Richard M.



Richard M. "Dick" Hibbett, 90, of Springfield, passed away on February 1, 2024. Born on July 19, 1933, in Springfield to the late Howard and Ella (Coughenour) Hibbett, Dick graduated from Springfield High School in 1951 and from Ohio University in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in journalism.



Dick started his journalism career at the Xenia Gazette where he worked until drafted to serve in the United States Army. After his service, he returned to Springfield to continue his journalism career with the Springfield Daily News. An avid sports enthusiast, Dick started as a sports reporter, covering Wittenberg and high school sports as well as on occasion his beloved Reds. It is at the newspaper that he met Kristin who has been the love of his life for more than 63 years.



Although tempted with job offers from bigger newspapers, Dick remained at the Springfield paper and built his career serving as sports editor, city editor, business manager, vice president and general manager, president, and publisher of the Springfield News-Sun until his retirement in 1991.



Community service was a big part of Dick's life. He served in many and varied civic endeavors, serving on the board of the Community Progress Council, Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Symphony, Springfield Museum of Art, Friends of Mercy, United Way, and the Clark County Mental Health Foundation. He chaired the committee to restore Memorial Hall and co-chaired the committee to build a new public library. He was also a member of Rotary, the University Club, and the Springfield Country Club. In 2014, he was honored by the Springfield City School District as an Alumni of Distinction.



In his retirement, Dick enjoyed playing golf at Bear Creek Golf Club on Hilton Head Island where he and Kris once owned a home on the ninth hole of the club. It was on Hilton Head Island where they made many memories with their children and grandchildren. During Dick's golfing days, he achieved the rare feat of four holes-in-one at three different courses, Reid Park North, Springfield Country Club and Oyster Reef (Hilton Head).



Dick leaves behind a loving family, including his wife Kris and their children Kelly (Bob) Kavanaugh, Kara (Joe) Wickham, and Randy (Annette) Hibbett. His legacy also includes seven grandchildren: Madison (Andrew Groff) and James Kavanaugh; John (Sarah), Alex (Maura) and Annie Wickham; and Regan and Reilly Hibbett; and two great grandchildren, Henry Wickham and Conrad Wickham. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Betty Fisher and Virginia Lucas.



Dick's family would like to thank all the caregivers with Ohio Hospice for providing loving, compassionate, comforting care of our father-and our mother-- over the last several months.



Private services will be held at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Springfield Foundation, Springfield Symphony, or Ohio Hospice. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





