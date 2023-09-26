Hibbs (Fox), Martha Ann "Marty"



Hibbs, Martha "Marty" Ann, age 96, peacefully passed away at her home at One Lincoln Park. She was born in Mansfield, OH but lived in Kettering most of her life. Marty received her Bachelor's Degree from OSU, where she worked on the student paper. She worked at Rike's department store in Dayton and later at New York Life insurance company. Marty enjoyed all that life had to offer, she was an avid world traveler, learned tap dancing in her 30's, was a OSU football fan, and an animal lover, especially cats, above all. She was a huge supporter of the Dayton Humane Society and the family would like donations in lieu of flowers to be sent to either the Dayton Humane Society or SICSA. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Hibbs, parents Mary and George Fox, son George "Skip" Hibbs, nephew Joe Kratzer, and sister-in-law Dorothea Kratzer. Marty is survived by two grandsons, Sam (Bree) Hibbs-Kenny and Jack Hibbs, and a great-grandson Louie Hibbs-Kenny. A graveside service will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, September 30, 2023 at David's Cemetery. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



