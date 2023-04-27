Hickinbotham, David Lee



David Lee Hickinbotham, 84, of Springfield passed away on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 at Miami Valley North Hospital. He was born March 22, 1939 in Springfield,Ohio the son of Clarence D. and E. Irene (Black)Hickinbotham. David graduated from Wittenberg University with a master's degree in education. He was a middle school teacher at Northridge elementary where he taught math, social studies, history, First Aid and CPR for 44 years. He was a Captain on the Moorefield Township Fire Department (1973-1994) where he was instrumental in starting the first cadet program. David loved trains and owned DLH Locomotives in Springfield for many years. He was a Lt. Col. in the Civil Air Patrol and a member of the 44th Ohio Infantry Band. David is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jim & Mindy Ake; seven grandchildren: Erin Ake (Alicia), James Caleb Ake (Jasemine), Michael Ake, Kristin Hutson, Colton, Garrett and Kassidy Proctor; nine great-grandchildren: Camden, Brock, Elijah, Zachary, Gabriel, Jaedyn, Jordyn, Evie and Espen. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley O. Hickinbotham and oldest son Charles (Chuck) W Ake III. The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Moorefield Township Fire Department. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



