Hiebendahl, Elizabeth A., age 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away Saturday, July 29. Born October 1, 1943 in Dayton Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward and her parents Paul and Mary Louise Glaser.



She is survived by her children Terri (Jeff) Jaisle, Guy Kaskocsak, Mark Kaskocsak and Kristine (Thom) Repino, her stepchildren Rose Kalamata, John Hiebendahl, Bill Hiebendahl and Barbara (David) Schatz her grandchildren Megan Jaisle, Michael and Annie Jaisle, Matthew Jaisle, Connor Jaisle, Jill (John) Moncrief, Guy Kaskocsak, Jacob Repino, Mark Repino, Jenna Repino, Michael Kalamata, Ryan Hiebendahl, and Eddie Hiebendahl.



She was a proud great-grandmother to Mason and Cooper Moncrief and most recently Henry Jaisle.



Betty leaves behind sisters Anita Mackey and Franci (Joe) Mihok.



Betty loved serving her parish church Saint Francis of Assisi as a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Bereavement committee. She was also an active member of the Christ Child Society.



The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, August 3rd between 4:00-7:00pm at Westbrock Funeral Home (5980 Bigger Rd., Centerville, OH). A Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for Friday, August 4th, 11:00am at St Francis of Assisi Church.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Jude's or St. Francis.



