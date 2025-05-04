Hiett, John A. "Jack"



aged 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. A family visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 from 5-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Dayton, OH 45459. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com