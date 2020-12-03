HIGGINS, Shirley A.



Age 78, a native Daytonian, passed from this life into the Lord's presence Wednesday,



November 25, 2020. She was a founding member of Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center and a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Sinclair



Community College with Honors. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L.



Higgins, Sr. Survived by 3



children Todd D. Higgins (Laura), Damon P. Higgins (Claudia) and Nicole D. James (Wayne); 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters I. Jean Miller and Dr. Teressa J. Patrick; brothers Titus J. Patrick



(Jacqueline) and Donald E. Patrick (Darlene), and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private graveside



services will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



HHRoberts.com