HIGGINS, Shirley A.

Age 78, a native Daytonian, passed from this life into the Lord's presence Wednesday,

November 25, 2020. She was a founding member of Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center and a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Sinclair

Community College with Honors. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L.

Higgins, Sr. Survived by 3

children Todd D. Higgins (Laura), Damon P. Higgins (Claudia) and Nicole D. James (Wayne); 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters I. Jean Miller and Dr. Teressa J. Patrick; brothers Titus J. Patrick

(Jacqueline) and Donald E. Patrick (Darlene), and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private graveside

services will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


