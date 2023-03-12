Hill, Benjamin John



Benjamin John "Ben" Hill, 80, husband of Marilyn Hill, passed away on March 9, 2023 in Lexington. Ben was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 4, 1942 to the late Raymond and Teresa Hill. Ben was a skilled business entrepreneur for many years before his retirement. He loved watching UK football, basketball and the Cincinnati Bengals whenever he could. He was known to enjoy Keeneland visits, playing golf, and spending time with his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he is survived by his three children, Shari (Kan) Kawashima, Lori (Kevin) Harwood, and Tom (Christi) Hill; seven grandchildren, Katie (David), Bretten, Chris, Lydia, Miyako, Kei, and Jun; two great grandchildren, Abbie and Emma; and three brothers and four sisters. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hill was preceded in death by one sister. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the UK Markey Cancer Center.

