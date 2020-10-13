HILL, Billie Anne Billie Anne Hill, passed away October 9, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio, she was born January 9, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio. Billie is survived by her caring children, Christi (Joe) Block and Eric (Jamie) Cuzzort; her grandchildren, Thomas, Jessie, Kayla, Tim, Eric, Paul, Dennis, William, Sharon, Jackie, James, and Kelly; her sister Sharon (Rex) Rettig; and nieces, Tana (Tony) and Jodi; along with a host of cousins, extended family, and friends. A memorial service to honor Billie's memory will be held Monday, October 19th at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2455 Stanley Avenue, Dayton, OH 45404 from 11 AM 1 PM. Masks will be required upon entry and social distancing will be enforced.

