Hill, Bryan R.



HILL, Bryan H., age of 91, passed away on November 18, 2023 surrounded by his family. Born on October 18, 1932, in a 4-room coal company house in Logan County, West Virginia and was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Elizabeth Hill. Bryan grew up in Lundale, WV and enjoyed the unique childhood of life in a coal camp. At age 12, he joined Boy Scout Troop 65 and attained the rank of Eagle Scout with three palms and Order of Arrow membership. After his 1950 graduation from Man High School, he worked in the Lundale coal mine as a U.M.W.A. member, local union 5804. In 1952, during the Korean War, Bryan joined the USAF and trained as a radiosonde operator/weather observer and was stationed at several bases including one year in Korea. Upon discharge from the AF in 1956, Bryan served four years of inactive reserve while attending Marshall University in the G.I. Bill and was granted a B.S. in Physics in January 1960. He continued with the AF as a civilian employee at Wright Patterson Air Force Base from 1960 until his retirement in 1993. While at W-PAFB he attended the Air Force Institute of Technology and was granted a Master of Science Degree in Engineering Space Physics. Bryan also did additional graduate studies at The Ohio State University. As a physicist he authored a number of Journal Articles, invention disclosures and was granted six patents in the area of particle physics and microelectronics. Bryan also was a member of a number of Technical Societies, including The American Institute of Physics, The Microscopy Society of America and the NRA. Bryan had interest in many activities, he pitched fast-pitch softball for 15 years and enjoyed his motorcycles and boating in earlier years. After retirement he often said, "I'm so busy doing nothing I really have little time left to accomplish anything." Bryan married Lou Rinda Sexton in September 1964. In addition to their wonderful family, they enjoyed many mutual interests together; including cruising, Las Vegas, traveling and discussing current issues since both were very conservative in through and deed. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Lou (husband Chris, retired AF Colonel) Baird, grandson James Bryan, (Lebanon, OH) and son Scott Bryan (wife, Jenn Hill), granddaughters Gladys Mae and Poppy Lou, (Cincinnati, OH). Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2023 at the funeral home. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



