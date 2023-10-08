Hill, Cheri Lynn



Cheri Hill, 52, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center.



She was born March 3, 1971, in Marysville, Ohio. The daughter of Kenneth & Patricia (Furrow) Hill.



Cheri enjoyed going to the county fair every year. She treasured her time in the workshop and spent countless hours watching boats at the reservoir. Cheri was a big fan of listening to music and watching T.V. with "SpongeBob" being one of her favorite shows. Cheri cherished the special time spent with her family and friends and will be greatly missed.



Cheri is survived by her mother, Patty Hill; brothers, Mark (Paula) Hill and Matt (Lori) Hill; nieces and nephews, Jessica (Nathan) Shaw, Emily (Justin) McCulla, Joe (Mariah) Hill, Jacob Hill; as well as 10 great nieces and nephews.



Cheri is preceded in death by her loving father, Kenneth Hill.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday October 13, 2023, in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, North Lewisburg.



Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with Pastor John Instine officiating.



The family kindly request those in attendance to please dress casually.



Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg.



