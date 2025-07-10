Hill, Dale G.



Dale G. Hill of Springfield, Ohio, died on July 5, 2025, at the age of 95. Born on October 27, 1929, in Urbana, Ohio. He was the son of the late Ralph L. Hill and Alma Ivo (Corbet) Hill. Dale graduated from North Hampton High School in 1947. In his youth, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America and achieved membership in the Order of the Arrow. Dale earned a bachelor's degree in business and mathematics from Manchester College (now Manchester University) in 1951, where he was an honorary member of the Kappa Mu Epsilon Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant while stationed both stateside and in French Morocco.



Dale worked for General Motors Corporation and Credit Life Insurance Company, Springfield, Ohio, and volunteered at the Open Hands Free Store and with the Interfaith Hospitality Network.



Dale married Phyllis Baird Hill in November 1963. Shortly after their marriage, they joined Northridge Methodist Church, where they remained active members and served on various committees over the years. In their retirement, they also traveled extensively.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis, and their children, Susie Hill and Brian Hill, both of Long Beach, California. Additional survivors include two first cousins, Paul Allen Hill Jr. of Palm Springs, California, and Philip (Teresa) Hill of Urbana, Ohio, along with several second cousins and many friends and acquaintances.



Visitation will be held on July 12, 2025, 10:00 AM at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, Springfield, Ohio, followed by a service starting at 11:30 AM.



Donors may choose how to remember Dale. He requested that any monetary donations be made to Northridge United Methodist Church. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.



