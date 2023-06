Hill Jr., David



87 of Yellow Springs, passed away on June 18, 2023. Service will be held on Saturday July 1, 2023, at First Baptist Church 600 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of service which will be at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com