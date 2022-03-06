HILL, Diana

HILL (Ross), Diana L.



Diana L. Hill (Ross), 77, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away February 25, 2022, after a short illness with her family by her side. A 1962 graduate of Fairmont West, she was a member of the Rythymettes and the Miller's Blackhawks Twirling Corps, a traveling baton group. She was also a terrific slalom water skier. Diana was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Wilma Ross. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Darrell Hill; Sister Linda Ross and family; Daughters Tracey Metzger and Kelly Hill (Nick Bradley); Grandchildren Taylor Moss (Tyler) Shaye Metzger, Brooklynn Moss and Nicholas Moss; Great-Granddaughters Gabriella (Logan and family) and Avery; in-laws Wayne and Din Hill and family Michelle and Sean Hill. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Julie Watson, a long-time family friend and ER nurse who checked in on Diana and was there for the family during her hospital stay. In her later years Diana's family, and especially grandchildren, were her priority and a blessing. Funeral service will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 12, at 3 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Diana to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Southern and Central Ohio Chapter, 8035 Hosbrook Rd., Suite 210, Cincinnati, OH 45236.

