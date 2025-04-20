Hill, Johnny Ferguson



Johnny Ferguson Hill, Sr, age 88, a long-time resident of Oxford, OH, and a more recent resident of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, died in Lewisburg, WV, on Saturday, March 29.



Johnny was born in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, on May 22, 1936, to Haygood White Hill and Bessie Ferguson Hill. After graduating from Duke University in Durham, NC, Johnny began his life-long role as an educator and mentor, including nearly 40 years at Miami University in Oxford, OH. There, as a professor in the College of Education and as a faculty member/principal at Miami's McGuffey Laboratory School, Johnny's knowledge, dedication, passion, and humor were instrumental in helping thousands of students and already-established teachers become more effective educators.



Johnny and his beloved wife of 65 years, Rachel, lovingly nurtured their four children in the wonderful Oxford/Miami community, while embracing their shared passions for music and travel. As retirement neared, Johnny and Rachel built a new home on a mountainside near Marlinton, WV, where they fell in love with their new community and spent countless hours overlooking the beautiful Greenbrier River valley.



Memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 8, at 5:00 pm at the Marlinton (WV) United Methodist Church, and on Saturday, May 10, at 11:00 am at the Oxford (OH) United Methodist Church.



