HILL, Pamela Sue



On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Pamela Sue Hill (nee Amato), of New Lebanon, OH, passed away peacefully at the age of 76, with her husband by her side. Pamela is survived by her husband of 27 years, Terry Hill, and two of her children from her first marriage: Michelle Phebus, of Beavercreek, OH, and Anthony Shay, of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Kalina, Sydni, and Nolen Phebus, and Marin Shay. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul A. and Mary Leona Amato, as well as her identical twin daughters: Victoria L. and Veronica A. Shay. She was an amazing wife, mother and friend. Though we are all hurting and this world will never be the same, who you were and how you lived will live on in those of us who now remain.

