HILL, Robert E.

Robert E. "Bob" Hill, age 91, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. He was born in Springfield, IL, on March 19, 1929, the son of

Elmer W. and Jewel (Carnahan) Hill. Bob was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati earning a B. S. degree in Business. He served in the U.S. Navy

Reserve and was employed by Ohio Casualty Insurance Company for 30 years retiring in 1991 as Vice-President in Underwriting. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, a past member of the Fairfield Kiwanis Club, and past member of the Hamilton Rotary Club and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Cordill), whom he married on March 4, 1951, in Decatur, IL. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Immanuel

Lutheran Church, 1285 Main St., Hamilton, OH 45013, Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011 or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences are available at weigelfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

