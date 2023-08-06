Hill, Robert F. "Bob"



Age 73 of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Hospice of Cincinnati. He was born on October 27, 1949 in Neptune Township, New Jersey, the son of the late Walter F. Sr. and Earline (Stines) Hill. Bob received his education from Miami University where he also played football. He was a retired machinist having been employed with General Motors and later with Hamilton Caster. In 1969, he married Joyce (Mullen) Hill. Bob is survived by his son Eric (Sherri) Hill; daughter Erin Hill; siblings, Walter Hill Jr. and Linda Brune; and a special cousin, Debbie Hill. Gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 6-8pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral