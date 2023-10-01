Hilt, Jennifer A.



Jennifer A. Hilt, 62, of Centerville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2023, with her husband Jim and sister Kim there by her side. She was born December 21, 1960 to Harry and Connie Niles and grew up in Fairborn, Ohio.



Jennifer was a member of Fairhaven Church for many years and spent over ten years in the weekly bible study fellowship (BSF) that formed her deepening faith. She spent her career with Merrill Lynch guiding people through the financial world, while more importantly, developing personal and lasting friendships with those she served.



As an avid sports fan, she loved watching college football and golf with her husband and watching tennis with her sister. She loved meeting friends and family for coffee and conversation, with Jennifer always doing more listening than talking. She loved traveling, especially to Sedona, where she enjoyed many of the toughest trails in the Red Rocks. However, her toughest trail was her 17-year battle with cancer always maintaining her joy and faith in trusting her Savior. She was always positive with never a complaint.



She was beautiful on the outside, especially her crystal blue eyes, but she was far more beautiful on the inside. Everyone who knew her would agree the world needs more people like Jennifer.



Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Mark Niles, and sister-in-law Barbara Niles. She is survived by her husband of 24 years Jim, her sister Kim (Steve) Jones, three nephews Joshua Niles, Jared Niles, Nick Buckingham, brother-in-law Bill (Dee) Hilt, sister-in-law Jane (Tom) Holloway, stepson Zach (Karlee) Hilt and their four children Cole, Emma, Cade and Clayton, along with her beloved kitties Grace and Joy.



Jennifer chose to donate her body to the Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program.



A Celebration of Life is being scheduled and an additional notice will be run next Sunday with the details.



To honor Jennifer, in lieu of flowers, please donate your time or money to your favorite charity.



