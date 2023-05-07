Hilton, James Francis "Jim"



James Francis Hilton, age 76 of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home the evening of Wednesday, May 3, 2023. He was born to the late John Harold and Mabel (Martin) Hilton on November 15, 1946 in Middletown, Ohio. Jim had a passion for being outdoors - he enjoyed fishing and traveling the world. A few of his favorite places to travel were Italy and Egypt. Jim could play a mean game of cards and was an avid Bengals fan. He also loved spending the afternoons with his buddies and going to lunch. Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Carole Hilton; loving children Anita (Danny) Campbell, Debbie Miller, Doug (Julia) Johnson, Robyn (Michael) Ross, David Bunnell; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with his brother John Harold (Sherry) Hilton and his little cat companion, Lady Midnight, who never left his side. Jim also leaves behind his adopted family, The Wagers. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family has chosen cremation and has entrusted Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home to carry out their wishes. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the Moose, 3009 S Main Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. The Hilton family would like to extend a special thank you to Kristin (Wagers) Carter and her Queen City hospice team for the wonderful care they provided. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Hilton family.

