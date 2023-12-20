HINES, Anne C.



HINES, Anne C., 92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2023 in the Ohio Masonic Home. Anne was born April 3, 1931 in West Liberty, Ohio the daughter of the late Gilbert and Margaret (Hagans) Calland. She had worked as an assistant to the VP of human resources at Robbins & Meyers for a number of years. She was a member of the Eastern Star and a longtime member of Northminster Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, sang in the choir and was in the Women's Association. Survivors include her loving son and daughter-in-law, Larry & Jerilyn Hines of Dublin, Ohio; two grandchildren and spouses, Zack & Anne Hines of New Albany, Ohio and Liz & Brian Kienle of Powell, Ohio and four great-granddaughters, Josey and Stella Hines and Cora and Kya Kienle. She was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2020. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



