Hiney, Frank

Hiney Jr., Frank Leslie



Frank Leslie Hiney Jr passed away on March 11th, 2025, in Miamisburg, Ohio. Frank was born on June 30th, 1941, to Frank L. Hiney Sr and Florence W. (Russell) Hiney in Dayton, Ohio. He is proceeded in death by his Father Frank L. Hiney Sr, his Mother Florence W. (Russell) Hiney, Daughter-in-Law Chris Hiney, and Grandson Nathan Miller. Frank is survived by his Middle School Sweetheart of 68 years Alice L. (Davis) Hiney, eight children: Frank L. Hiney III (Anne) of Moraine, Darlene M. Miller (John-Jacob "Jake") of Moraine, Sherry G. Pence (Craig) of Germantown, John D. Hiney (Missy) of Germantown, David T. Hiney (Jen) of Germantown, Christine M. Van Scyoc (Brad) of Moraine, Mark H. Hiney (Trisha) of Miamisburg, Paula Mundhenk (Bob) of Michigan, 31 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and his precious cat Boris. Memorial Gathering will be held from 11 am  12 pm on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Miamisburg Assembly of God (501 N. 9th St. Miamisburg, OH 45342). Celebration of life will be officiated at 12 pm following the gathering.



