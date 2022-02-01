HINGSBERGEN, David Merle



Age 82, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Cincinnati, Blue Ash, on January 29, 2022. He was born on July 18, 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Merle and Dolores (Marple) Hingsbergen. He married Bonnie Mae Landrum and they were married for 55 years until her passing in 2018.



David was employed as a train operator for many years at AK Steel. He is survived by three daughters, Barbara Murphy,



Susan (Stephen) Gibson, and Sharon (Glen) Estridge; his grandchildren, Erin (Michael) Kaylor, Dylan Murphy, Hayley Gibson, Stephanie Gibson, Emma Estridge and Rachel Estridge; one great-grandchild, Arthur Kaylor; five brothers and sisters, Neil (Betty) Hingsberen, Ken (Pat) Hingsbergen, Kristen Wells, Linda (John) Jessie, and Steve Hingsbergen; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie Hingsbergen; one brother, Ron



(Diane) Hingsbergen; and two sisters, Judy (Hobert) Cheek and Carolyn Johnson. There will be a visitation on Friday,



February 4, 2022, from 5 pm until the time of the memorial service at 7 pm. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences at



