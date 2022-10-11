HINKLE, Darin James



Darin James Hinkle, age 31, of Troy, OH, and formerly of Austin, TX, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. He was born on November 7, 1990, in Piqua, OH.



Darin is survived by his parents: Daniel Lee and Amber Rae Hinkle and his sister: Taylor Hinkle; grandparents: Eleanor Streit, Daniel and Judith Hinkle and John and Mary Flory; great-grandmother: Mary Jane Hinkle; aunts and uncles: Matt and Kendra Streit, Michael and Stephanie Streit and April Watson and his extended family and friends.



He was a 2009 graduate of Troy High School where he was a member of the varsity bowling and soccer teams. He was also a graduate of the West Virginia University. He was employed in sales at GoDaddy, Indeed and Wix and formerly with Gold's Gym. Darin loved sports and the outdoors and was an avid Texas Longhorns fan.



Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00PM on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williams Syndrome Association, 560 Kirts Blvd., Suite 116, Troy, Michigan 48084-4153 or The Troy Foundation for the Darin Hinkle Memorial Scholarship, 216 West Franklin Street, Troy, Ohio 45373.



Friends may express condolences to the family through



www.bairdfuneralhome.com